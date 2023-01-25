Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:49 2023-01-25 pm EST
33.59 USD   +2.80%
02:08pNews Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox
RE
12:45pWall St falls as Microsoft outlook dents tech stocks, earnings disappoint
RE
12:01pFox Corporation Executives to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Via Webcast
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

News Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox

01/25/2023 | 02:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: 91st Academy Awards  Vanity Fair  Beverly Hills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Large shareholders in News Corp on Wednesday applauded Rupert Murdoch's decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, as News Corp decided to pursue a sale of Move Inc instead.

News Corp is in talks to sell Move, which operates the Realtor.com website, to CoStar Group, the company said on Tuesday confirming an earlier Reuters report.

On Wednesday afternoon, News Corp shares were up over 5%, paring some earlier gains, as shareholders hailed the decision to abandon the deal with Fox to instead pursue the sale of Move at a significant premium to what News Corp first paid for the company it bought in 2014.

News Corp bought Move for about $1 billion in 2014. It is in talks to sell the stake in Move for more than $3 billion, Reuters has reported.

Since the move to renuite Fox and News Corp was first announced in October last year, a number of large shareholders on both sides had opposed the deal.

T. Rowe Price, the biggest investor in News Corp with a roughly 12% stake, had previously expressed concerns that the deal would undervalue News Corp. On Wednesday, portfolio manager Vincent DeAugustino cheered News Corp's decision to scrap the deal.

"We applaud the decision to forgo such a transaction as News Corp considers other options to unlock value," he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, activist investment firm Irenic Capital, which had also opposed the proposed reunion of Fox and News Corp, applauded the decision to not move forward.

Cowen & Co's Doug Creutz said investors were pleased by the decision to walk away from a potential combination, saying that pressure from investors like T Rowe Price weighed on the Murdoch's decision to pursue the deal.

A rally in News Corp shares in recent weeks meant Fox would have had to pay a significant premium for the merger to be agreed, something that the Murdochs did not believe they could justify to shareholders. Fox shares were up about 2% on Wednesday.

While News Corp's decision to sell Move has been positively received, questions now remain on the future of the company's non-media assets, which include its stake in Australian real estate company REA Group Ltd.

"The other big question is - does News Corp give their shareholders their pro-rata shares of REA in addition to selling Move? That would clean out the real estate holdings of the company and simplify the structure of News Corp, which is greatly needed as the company is overly complicated," said Craig Huber, media analyst at Huber Research.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Writing by Anirban Sen; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Dawn Chmielewski, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Milana Vinn


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTAR GROUP CO., LTD. 0.13% 15.61 End-of-day quote.7.21%
COSTAR GROUP, INC. -1.46% 77.475 Delayed Quote.1.90%
FOX CORPORATION 2.39% 33.465 Delayed Quote.7.57%
NEWS CORPORATION 5.56% 20.6 Delayed Quote.7.31%
REA GROUP LIMITED 0.19% 122.88 Delayed Quote.10.69%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. -0.77% 116.61 Delayed Quote.7.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 882 M - -
Net income 2023 1 803 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,93x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 17 240 M 17 240 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 32,67 $
Average target price 36,98 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION7.57%17 240
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.42.51%32 492
RTL GROUP S.A.12.12%7 443
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.6.71%7 043
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK4.85%4 348
TEGNA INC.-8.82%4 314