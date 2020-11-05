Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Fed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic poses considerable risks for the U.S. economy despite recent gains, and officials made no changes on Thursday to their commitment to provide sustained stimulus. 

 
Trump Lashes Out as Biden Gains

The president made unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud and pledged legal action as updated vote counts showed Biden closing in on the White House. 

 
Biden Lead Shrinks in Arizona as Counting Continues

Joe Biden's lead continued to shrink in Arizona after more vote tallies were released Thursday evening in a state that the Associated Press and Fox News have already put in the former vice president's column but that Republicans and some election experts say remains too close to call. 

 
Stocks Climb, Extending Big Weekly Rally

Tech stocks led gains as investors cheered the prospect of curbs on new regulations and diminished chances of higher taxes under a split Congress. 

 
Australia's RBA Says Rate Cuts Over

The Reserve Bank of Australia isn't contemplating any further cut in interest rates and feels that a move to negative interest rates would contribute little to speeding the economy's recovery from the downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Bank of Canada's Carolyn Wilkins to Leave Central Bank Next Month

The Bank of Canada's second-in-command will leave five months before her term was set to expire to explore other career opportunities. 

 
A Still-Divided U.S. Makes Confronting China Harder

The result of the presidential election is still unclear, but divided government-and a persistent U.S. political divide-could complicate attempts to shore up America's economic leverage with Beijing. 

 
New U.S. Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000 for the First Time

The U.S. recorded more than 102,800 new cases for Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 

 
Markets, Analysts React to U.S. Election

The result of the U.S. presidential election remained undecided, although markets were increasingly positioning for a win by Democrat candidate Joe Biden but with a split Congress. Markets were calm, with stock markets rising. 

 
BOE Boosts Stimulus as U.K. Battles Second Wave of Covid-19

The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 2315ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOX CORPORATION
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/05FOX : Trump campaign attacks Fox News polling expert who called Arizona for Bide..
RE
11/05FOX : Trump campaign attacks Fox News polling expert who called Arizona for Bide..
RE
11/042020 U.S. ELECTION : What you need to know right now
RE
11/04UPDATE 15-Social networks fail to corral Trump's misinformation about U.S. vo..
RE
11/03Communications Services Shares Rise Ahead of Election Returns -- Communicatio..
DJ
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03FOX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 335 M - -
Net income 2021 1 691 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,27x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 15 781 M 15 781 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 29,86 $
Last Close Price 26,61 $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-28.22%15 254
DISCOVERY, INC.-37.29%13 208
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-30.17%3 708
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-23.67%2 795
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED31.84%2 771
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-37.77%2 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group