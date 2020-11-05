Fed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic poses considerable risks for the U.S. economy despite recent gains, and officials made no changes on Thursday to their commitment to provide sustained stimulus.

Trump Lashes Out as Biden Gains

The president made unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud and pledged legal action as updated vote counts showed Biden closing in on the White House.

Biden Lead Shrinks in Arizona as Counting Continues

Joe Biden's lead continued to shrink in Arizona after more vote tallies were released Thursday evening in a state that the Associated Press and Fox News have already put in the former vice president's column but that Republicans and some election experts say remains too close to call.

Stocks Climb, Extending Big Weekly Rally

Tech stocks led gains as investors cheered the prospect of curbs on new regulations and diminished chances of higher taxes under a split Congress.

Australia's RBA Says Rate Cuts Over

The Reserve Bank of Australia isn't contemplating any further cut in interest rates and feels that a move to negative interest rates would contribute little to speeding the economy's recovery from the downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bank of Canada's Carolyn Wilkins to Leave Central Bank Next Month

The Bank of Canada's second-in-command will leave five months before her term was set to expire to explore other career opportunities.

A Still-Divided U.S. Makes Confronting China Harder

The result of the presidential election is still unclear, but divided government-and a persistent U.S. political divide-could complicate attempts to shore up America's economic leverage with Beijing.

New U.S. Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000 for the First Time

The U.S. recorded more than 102,800 new cases for Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Markets, Analysts React to U.S. Election

The result of the U.S. presidential election remained undecided, although markets were increasingly positioning for a win by Democrat candidate Joe Biden but with a split Congress. Markets were calm, with stock markets rising.

BOE Boosts Stimulus as U.K. Battles Second Wave of Covid-19

The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 2315ET