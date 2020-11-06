Stocks Fall as Investors Watch Election Results, Covid-19 Spread

European equities and U.S. stock futures fell as investors continued to watch American election results and soaring Covid-19 infections on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trump Lashes Out as Biden Gains

The president made unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud and pledged legal action as updated vote counts showed Joe Biden closing in on the White House.

Biden Lead Shrinks in Arizona as Counting Continues

Joe Biden's lead continued to shrink in Arizona after more vote tallies were released Thursday evening in a state that the Associated Press and Fox News have already put in the former vice president's column but that Republicans and some election experts say remains too close to call.

European Investors Mull Implications of Biden Win

European investors continued to watch U.S. election results as Democratic challenger Joe Biden appeared to be moving closer to winning the White House. But what are the possible implications for markets if Biden wins?

German Industrial Production Rises Again

German industrial production rose in 1.6% September, undershooting the 2.5% increase economists had forecast.

China's Big Squeeze Puts Banks Under Rising Pressure

The profit contraction among China's large banks has slowed, but there is no prospect of a meaningful recovery while interest-rate policies leave lenders under pressure.

Fed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic poses considerable risks for the U.S. economy despite recent gains, and officials made no changes on Thursday to their commitment to provide sustained stimulus.

A Still-Divided U.S. Makes Confronting China Harder

The result of the presidential election is still unclear, but divided government-and a persistent U.S. political divide-could complicate attempts to shore up America's economic leverage with Beijing.

U.S. Daily Cases Top 100,000 for First Time

Infections rose to record highs in several states as the U.S. reported more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.

Australia's RBA Says Rate Cuts Over

The Reserve Bank of Australia isn't contemplating any further cut in interest rates and feels that a move to negative interest rates would contribute little to speeding the economy's recovery from the downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

