OutKick announced that FOX News contributor, New York Times best-selling author and former professional wrestler, Tyrus, will join the platform to host a show entitled Maintaining with Tyrus.

The first episode will launch on Thursday, February 1st featuring a sit down with Talk TV host Piers Morgan followed by interviews with Wolf of Wall Street inspiration Jordan Belfort and How America Works host Mike Rowe. Maintaining with Tyrus will not only highlight Tyrus’s electric and humorous commentary but will provide in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and pop culture.

In commenting on the announcement, OutKick’s Senior Vice President and Managing Editor Gary Schreier said, “I’m thrilled to have Tyrus join the OutKick family and I have no doubt he will be a perfect fit. He’s had a fascinating career and brings a unique and an incredibly smart perspective to the OutKick audience that continues to grow.”

Tyrus added, “I’ve been following OutKick for a while now and what they have built is something special. They don’t hold back and are always speaking their mind, so joining the platform was an easy decision. I can’t wait to get this show started. I promise it will be engaging, compelling, and sometimes funny.”

A native of Los Angeles, Tyrus is also a co-host of FOX News Channel’s late-night hit program Gutfeld! and has served as a FOX News contributor since 2016. He was a former professional wrestler who made his pro-wrestling debut with the WWE in 2006 and was later crowned the National Wrestling Alliance’s World’s Heavyweight Weight Champion.

Maintaining with Tyrus will be available on OutKick.com, across OutKick’s social channels and on all major podcast platforms. Subscribe to notifications at OutKick.com/maintaining-with-tyrus/ and watch the trailer here.

