Communiqué officiel de FOX CORPORATION

OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, saw strong growth month over month in October 2023. The platform delivered over 5.9 million total multiplatform unique visitors, up 11% versus the prior month, 24 million total multiplatform views, up 13% versus the prior month, and 23 million total multiplatform minutes, up 14% versus the prior month, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “OutKick’s expansion and growth continues to be the highlight each month. Our content serves those who seek not only common-sense reporting but unfiltered opinions with great perspective on a variety of topics.”

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 900,000 total social actions in October 2023, up 142% versus the prior month and up 52% versus October 2022. The platform also saw over 10 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube which is up 23% versus October 2022, according to Shareablee.**

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, October 2023, U.S. **Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, X YouTube, October 2023, Report Date: 11/16/2023.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

