National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished April 2024 with 24 million total multiplatform views and 22 million total multiplatform minutes. The platform also garnered over 5.3 million total multiplatform unique visitors, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, Senior Vice President and Managing Editor Gary Schreier said, “OutKick continues to be authentic, unfiltered and driven by common sense. We continue to feature topics that most sports sites refuse to cover. Our ability to stand out amongst the rest of the industry is reflected positively by the strength of our numbers every month.”

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 930K total social actions in April 2024, and over 8.8 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube, according to Shareablee.

OutKick’s April 2024 Comscore numbers come on the heels of the platform announcing thatTomi Lahren is Fearless will now run live every weekday at 1 PM/ET on OutKick.com. The show previously ran three days a week at 7 PM/ET.

