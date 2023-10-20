OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, finished 3Q with the highest year over year growth amongst its competitive set averaging more than 5 million total multiplatform unique visitors, which is up 34% versus 3Q of 2022, according to Comscore. The platform also delivered 67 million total multiplatform minutes and 64 million total multiplatform views.

Additionally, September 2023 saw over 21 million total multiplatform views, up 10% versus the prior month, and drove 20 million total multiplatform minutes, which is up 4% versus August 2023. OutKick also had over 5 million total multiplatform unique visitors, up 4% versus the prior month, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “Once again OutKick finishes the quarter with strong numbers that highlight our consistent growth across the platform. Our in-depth and common-sense reporting continue to be the driving force and differentiate us from your standard sport sites.”

The platform in 3Q of 2023 had 2 million social actions on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, plus had 300 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube, according to Shareablee.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231020701579/en/