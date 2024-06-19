National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished May 2024 with 5.5 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 3% versus April 2024, which is the second highest month over month growth compared to its custom competitive set.** The platform also saw 23 million total multiplatform views and 20 million total multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, Senior Vice President and Managing Editor Gary Schreier said, “OutKick’s approach to content continues to be fearless and unique in the sports media landscape. This is highlighted by our growth month over month and being the leaders in driving the national conversation around a variety of hot topics.”

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 912K total social actions in May 2024, and over 11.1 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube, up 6% versus the prior month, according to Shareablee.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop & Mobile, Total Audience, Custom-Defined List Including CBS Sports, ESPN.com, Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, BLEACHERREPORT.com, DEADSPIN.com, BARSTOOLSPORTS.com, and NY Post Sports, February 2023 – February 2024 U.S. **Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, X YouTube, February 2024, Report Date: 02/15/2024.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619428380/en/