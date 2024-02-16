The Platform Delivers Increases Month-Over-Month Across Every Category

OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform, saw the most growth in total multiplatform unique visitors amongst its custom competitive set with 7.1 million in January 2024, up 22% versus December 2023, according to Comscore.

The platform also delivered 33 million total multiplatform views in January 2024, up 29% versus December 23 and saw 33 million total multiplatform minutes, up 27% versus the prior month, according the Comscore.

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “We kick off the year once again with numbers that not only speak to the platform’s growth but our commitment to providing engaging content to our audience. OutKick is the only destination for common-sense reporting with talent that’s unafraid to speak their minds on any topic. I’m looking forward to an exciting year and continuing to drive the conversation.”

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 2.3 million total social actions in January 2023, up 93% versus the prior month and up 141% versus January 2023. The platform also saw over 16.5 million video views on Facebook, X, and YouTube which is up 12% versus January 2023, according to Shareablee.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

