OutKick, the fastest growing national multimedia sports platform announced today that OutKick the Morning with Charly Arnolt will debut on Thursday, September 7th. The half hour daily show will be live every morning at 8 AM/ET featuring Arnolt’s unfiltered opinions and interviews with special guests. This comes ahead of OutKick’s plan to roll out a two-hour morning show with Arnolt and a co-host later this year.

To kick off the show on Thursday, Arnolt will be joined by UFC President Dana White to break down the latest news in MMA, the sports landscape, and much more.

In commenting on the announcement, OutKick founder Clay Travis said, “We’re excited for Charly to debut her daily show on OutKick as we continue to expand our portfolio of content. She has been a great addition to the platform since she joined earlier this year and has fully embraced speaking her mind on any topic.”

Arnolt added, “I can’t wait to launch a new daily show — with the start of the football season and so many cultural and sports topics to tackle, the timing couldn’t be better. I’m so excited to finally be able to speak my mind on an array of topics.”

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick’s industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

