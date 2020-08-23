Republicans, Democrats trade blame for stalled U.S. coronavirus aid legislation

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Top Democrats and Republicans
blamed each other for stalled talks on coronavirus aid
legislation on Sunday, a day after the House of Representatives
approved $25 billion in new funds for the U.S. Postal Service, a
bill that Republicans declared dead.
The Democratic-led House passed the bill on Saturday in a
special session called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to prevent
dwindling Postal Service funding and planned service cuts from
interfering with delivery of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3
election.
But the vote failed to shift a stalemate over the next phase
of coronavirus aid since Aug. 6, when talks between the White
House and Democratic congressional leaders broke down over
funding levels and unemployment benefits. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said the Republican-controlled chamber would
"absolutely not pass" the postal bill.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday criticized
the Democratic vote as "a largely messaging bill" and blamed
Pelosi for failing to agree on broader legislation that included
supplemental unemployment benefits. He had, however, reached out
to Pelosi's office on Saturday.
"I haven't heard from the speaker yet. I am going to make a
phone call to her today," Meadows said on ABC's "This Week." "My
challenge to the speaker this morning would be this: If we agree
on five or six things, let's go ahead and pass those."
He said President Donald Trump would be willing to sign such
a bill that includes postal service reform and funding. The
Trump administration had previously offered $10 billion in
additional postal funding, but the two sides remain far apart on
overall funding levels.
Pelosi shot back on CNN's "State of the Union," saying that
the postal bill addressed "an emergency immediately and it’s
something that should be bipartisan."
"The public is demanding action on this now," Pelosi said.
She also said Trump was stalling needed coronavirus relief
for cities and children for political gain, signaling that
negotiations were likely to make little progress during the
Republican National Convention, which gets underway this week.
"This is like ancient Rome. Trump fiddles while Rome burns,
while America burns," Pelosi said. "And Trump gives bread and
circuses without the bread. So we’ll see the circus this week
with his convention."
House Democrats passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill in May
that included substantial aid to state and local governments and
extension of $600-a-week in federal supplemental unemployment
benefits, which are now expired. Pelosi has largely stuck to
those demands in talks with Meadows and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin.
The two Republican officials had initially offered only $1
trillion in new coronavirus funds, lacking state and local aid
with only $400 a week in unemployment benefit. Trump has since
signed an executive order extending benefits at that level and
deferring payment of some payroll taxes but implementation
details are unclear.
Meadows told Fox News Sunday that he hoped that Republican
senators would take up the House Postal Service bill and amend
it to "actually address many of the things that are hurting
America right now in terms of this pandemic response and be able
to get it to the president's desk."
