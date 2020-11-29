Republicans turn to Biden transition as Trump's legal options dwindle

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. Republicans on
Sunday said a transition to a Joe Biden presidency looks
inevitable as President Donald Trump questioned whether the
Supreme Court would even hear any of the challenges his campaign
has vowed to pursue.
Trump's comments in a telephone interview with Fox News
Channel came as Republican Senator Roy Blunt, chair of the
congressional inaugural committee, said they expect Biden, a
Democrat, to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.
"We're working with the Biden administration, the likely
administration on both the transition and the inauguration as if
we're moving forward," Blunt of Missouri said on CNN's "State of
the Union," though he stopped short of acknowledging Trump lost
the Nov. 3 election.
Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is one of a few
Republicans to refer to Biden as the president-elect.
"The transition is what is important. The words of President
Trump are not quite as significant," Hutchinson told "Fox News
Sunday," adding that he understood the legal reason Trump is not
conceding.
Trump used his interview on Fox News Channel's "Sunday
Morning Futures" to repeat the allegations he has made without
evidence about widespread electoral fraud, claims that have been
rejected by numerous judges.
But he expressed doubt as to whether the Supreme Court would
hear an appeal of any of the cases he said his team is pushing.
"We have to move very fast," Trump said of his legal
challenges, while declining to offer a specific date by which he
would consider his options exhausted.
He said he will continue to fight the results of the
election, saying "my mind will not change in six months."
In the nearest he has come to a concession, Trump said last
week that if Biden is certified the winner when the Electoral
College meets to tally results from the states on Dec. 14 he
will leave the White House.
Biden won the presidential election with 306 Electoral
College votes - many more than the 270 required - to Trump's
232. Biden also leads Trump by more than 6 million in the
popular vote tally.
Trump has so far refused to concede, while his campaign and
legal team have lost dozens of lawsuits by failing to convince
judges of election irregularities in states including Michigan,
Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all critical to Biden's victory.
In the latest legal blow to the Trump team, a federal
appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt to block Biden from
being declared the winner in Pennsylvania.
A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded and paid
for by Trump's election campaign ended on Friday with Biden
gaining votes.
