Schumer says Senate to vote on Biden plan despite Manchin objections

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will move
ahead with a vote on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better
plan early next year despite opposition from a key Democratic
senator, and will also take up voting rights legislation, Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.
"The Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better
Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this
body has the opportunity to make their position known on the
Senate floor, not just on television," he wrote in a letter to
colleagues.
"We are going to vote on a revised version of the
House-passed Build Back Better Act – and we will keep voting on
it until we get something done."
On Sunday, moderate Democrat Senator Joe Manchin dealt a
potentially fatal blow to Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic
investment bill, telling Fox News in an interview that he would
not vote for the measure..
Schumer also said Congress' upper chamber would move to
consider voting rights legislation soon after returning from its
holiday recess in January and would look at changing procedural
rules if Republicans "continue to abuse the filibuster" to block
the bill.
"If the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy,
then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in
which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression
laws at the state level with only a simple majority vote, but
not allow the United States Senate to do the same?" he wrote.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra and Pravin
Char)