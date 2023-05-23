Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:28:02 2023-05-23 pm EDT
31.54 USD   +0.73%
01:50pShareholders ask Fox Corp to study labels for news vs opinion
RE
10:35aCitigroup Adjusts Fox's Price Target to $35 From $40, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/22ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages Fox Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FOX, FOXA
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholders ask Fox Corp to study labels for news vs opinion

05/23/2023 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York

(Reuters) - Investors including well-known activist John Chevedden filed a shareholder resolution calling on Fox Corp to study using on-air branding to distinguish its news and opinion programming.

The resolution meant for the media company's annual meeting, traditionally held in the fall, cites its recent $787.5 million settlement of a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems over Fox's coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 U.S. election.

Even so, Fox News viewers continue to perceive the company's non-news shows as journalism, which "poses significant risks to our Company and to our national democracy," states an introduction to the resolution seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

A Fox spokesman declined to comment.

Specifically the resolution, written by shareholder activist group As You Sow, calls for Fox's board to report on the risks of blurred lines between news and opinion, and to consider "providing public differentiation" between news and non-news shows.

For instance Fox could include a "Fox Opinion!" label on broadcasts by popular host Sean Hannity, according to an image provided by the proponents.

A private investor based near Los Angeles, Chevedden has been one of the most prolific filers of shareholder resolutions for corporate annual meetings and traditionally focused on governance topics such as splitting the chairman and CEO titles.

Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch and family members own about 42% of the company's voting shares, according to last year's proxy, making it unlikely the advisory proposal would gain a majority of support.

But even a strong showing can lead to changes. For instance after a resolution at Fox calling for more lobbying disclosure received support from 43% of votes cast in 2021, the company published a "political activities report" detailing much of its spending.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Helen Coster; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 915 M - -
Net income 2023 1 232 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 15 247 M 15 247 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Average target price 35,95 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Trutanich Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION3.10%15 247
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.28.69%29 623
RTL GROUP S.A.-2.38%6 434
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.42%5 760
TEGNA INC.-25.77%3 540
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-33.01%2 825
