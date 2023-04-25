Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57:13 2023-04-25 pm EDT
32.44 USD   -0.63%
03:04pSmartmatic defeats patent lawsuit from voting machine rival ES&S
RE
11:27aTucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
RE
04/24Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smartmatic defeats patent lawsuit from voting machine rival ES&S

04/25/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Smartmatic is seen at its offices in Caracas

(Reuters) - Voting technology company Smartmatic USA Corp on Tuesday fended off a patent infringement lawsuit brought by competitor Election Systems & Software LLC, persuading a federal judge that the last patent remaining in the case is invalid.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware said the voting-machine patent covered unpatentable abstract ideas related to "the individual steps of voting."

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Omaha, Nebraska-based ES&S sued the U.S. branch of London-based Smartmatic in Delaware in 2018. It said Smartmatic infringed two patents related to improved voter-assistance terminals and ballot-marking devices in voting machines that allow for "more accurate, secure, and efficient voting," especially for users with physical impairments.

ES&S said it learned of Smartmatic's alleged infringement when the companies both submitted bids for a project to modernize Los Angeles County's voting system, which Smartmatic won.

It asked the court for an undisclosed amount of damages, including lost profits from the Los Angeles County project.

ES&S dropped one of the patents from the case last year. Andrews ruled on Tuesday that the relevant parts of the remaining patent relate to the basic process of voting, covering the abstract idea of "giving voters a choice of returning or depositing their ballot."

The judge also said the patent did not include an "inventive concept" that would save it.

Smartmatic is separately pursuing a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over the network's airing of debunked claims that the company helped rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Fox settled a similar defamation case brought by another voting-technology company, Dominion Voting Systems, for $787.5 million shortly before trial was set to begin last week.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario and Leslie Adler)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
03:04pSmartmatic defeats patent lawsuit from voting machine rival ES&S
RE
11:27aTucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
RE
04/24Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against p..
RE
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways
RE
04/24Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Monday Trading
MT
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways days after Dominion lawsuit settlement
RE
04/24Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
04/24Sector Update: Consumer
MT
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson Part Ways; Shares Down
MT
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways days after Dominion lawsuit settlement
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 889 M - -
Net income 2023 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,60%
Capitalization 16 799 M 16 799 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 32,64 $
Average target price 36,95 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION7.47%16 799
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.43.25%32 540
RTL GROUP S.A.23.28%8 295
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.33%6 400
TEGNA INC.-20.06%3 787
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-25.73%3 123
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer