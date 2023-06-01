Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
31.31 USD   +0.35%
06/01Trump, DeSantis trade barbs as 2024 campaign acrimony grows
RE
06/01FOX News Channel to Debut New Weekend Primetime Lineup on June 3
BU
05/30Cox Media, other broadcasters to pay $48 million to end price-fixing claims
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump, DeSantis trade barbs as 2024 campaign acrimony grows

06/01/2023 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traded barbs on Thursday over who could most quickly fix the economy and reform government agencies as the battle between the top two Republican contenders grew increasingly acrimonious.

Trump, who currently holds a large lead over DeSantis in a distant second in polls on the 2024 Republican nomination, also took critical shots at other candidates lower down in the rankings, suggesting they exit the party's primary.

Trump's comments were made to Fox News host Sean Hannity in a town hall in Clive, Iowa. Hannity is one of Trump's strongest media allies, and he set him up to blast opponents including DeSantis, who he predicted would slip further in the polls.

"You know, I really go after the one who is second and I think the one who is second has gone down so much and so rapidly that I don't think he's going to be second that much longer. I think he's going to be third or fourth," Trump said.

Earlier on Thursday, DeSantis and Trump had exchanged insults over their plans to right the economy and reform government bureaucracy, with the Florida governor criticizing Trump for not getting the job done during his time in the White House.

"Why didn't he do it in his first four years?" DeSantis quipped to reporters during a campaign event in New Hampshire.

DeSantis argued that it was better for voters to elect someone who could serve two terms - or eight years in office - because that is how long it would take to successfully finish a task that was not fully defined by either candidate.

"If he needs eight years don't vote for him. I'll have that this country hopping in six months," Trump, who can only serve one more term, sniped back.

During the Fox News town hall, Trump was asked about what he made of the growing Republican field, including former vice president Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie who are both expected to enter the race next week.

"I don't know why people are doing it. They're at 1%. Some are at zero," he said, referring to candidates with low poll numbers.

Remarking on former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, Trump said: "nobody knows who the hell he is."

(reporting by Nathan Layne, Timothy Reid and Eric Beech; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
06/01Trump, DeSantis trade barbs as 2024 campaign acrimony grows
RE
06/01FOX News Channel to Debut New Weekend Primetime Lineup on June 3
BU
05/30Cox Media, other broadcasters to pay $48 million to end price-fixing claims
RE
05/30Fox, Foxa Loss Alert : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Fox Corporation Investor..
PR
05/30Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to Participate in Forum Live on FOX Nation From..
BU
05/29Republicans speak out against US debt-ceiling deal, in sign of rocky road ahead
RE
05/28McCarthy says US debt ceiling deal popular with House Republicans
RE
05/28Democratic representative himes on fox news that says "small" sc…
RE
05/28U.s. house speaker mccarthy says more than 95% of house republic…
RE
05/25Mexican president urges Latino voters to reject DeSantis after campaign launch
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 915 M - -
Net income 2023 1 229 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 15 303 M 15 303 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Average target price 35,95 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Trutanich Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION2.73%15 276
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.20.68%27 479
RTL GROUP S.A.-5.78%5 993
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-13.77%5 411
TEGNA INC.-25.39%3 486
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-42.23%2 419
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer