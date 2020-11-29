Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on
Sunday questioned whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a
case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election
fraud as senior U.S. Republicans said a transition to a Joe
Biden presidency looked inevitable.
Trump's comments in a telephone interview with Fox News
Channel suggested a growing resignation to the results of the
Nov. 3 election that handed the White House to his Democratic
opponent Biden, and it came as the Republican president's team
was dealt another blow.
The recount of ballots in Wisconsin's two largest counties
finished on Sunday, confirming Biden won the hotly contested
swing state by more than 20,000 votes.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, chair of the
congressional inaugural committee, said the group of senior
lawmakers expects Biden to be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.
"We're working with the Biden administration, the likely
administration on both the transition and the inauguration as if
we're moving forward," Blunt said on CNN's "State of the Union,"
though he stopped short of acknowledging Trump lost.
Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas is one of a few
Republicans to refer to Biden as the president-elect.
"The transition is what is important. The words of President
Trump are not quite as significant," Hutchinson told "Fox News
Sunday."
Trump used his interview on Fox News Channel's "Sunday
Morning Futures" to repeat the allegations he has made without
evidence about widespread electoral fraud. His campaign and
legal team have lost dozens of lawsuits by failing to convince
judges of election irregularities in states including Michigan,
Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, all critical to Biden's victory.
Trump was not clear on what legal steps he would take next.
"The problem is it's hard to get it to the Supreme Court,"
Trump said, without clarifying whether he thought the court
would decline to hear an appeal or whether his campaign may not
even make one.
Trump's legal team has offered conflicting statements on
their likely course following a defeat in a federal appeals
court on Friday in a case they were pursuing challenging Biden's
win in Pennsylvania.
"On to SCOTUS!" Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis wrote on
Twitter after the ruling, suggesting a plan to appeal to the
U.S. Supreme Court.
Later, however, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly told
One America News Network that the legal team was still weighing
which case might be appropriate to pursue at the top court.
Trump said he will continue to fight the results of the
election, saying "my mind will not change in six months."
His comments appeared to signal his intention to continue
contesting the outcome even after he leaves office. Aides say he
has been discussing several media ventures, including starting a
new television channel or social media company to keep him in
the spotlight ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid.
Biden won the presidential election with 306 Electoral
College votes - many more than the 270 required - to Trump's
232. Biden also leads Trump by more than 6 million in the
popular vote tally.
(Reporting by Linda So and Raphael Satter; Additional reporting
by Jarrett Renshaw, Tim Ahmann and Andrea Shalal; Writing by
Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)