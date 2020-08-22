Log in
Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump says could 'decouple' and not do business with China

08/22/2020 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump addresses 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview airing Sunday, raised the possibility of decoupling the U.S. economy from China, a major purchaser of U.S. goods.

In a video excerpt, Trump initially told interviewer Steve Hilton "we don't have to" do business with China, and then later said about decoupling: "Well it's something that if they don't treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that."

Trump entered into a high-stakes trade war with China before reaching a partial Phase 1 trade deal in January. Trump has since shut the door on Phase 2 negotiations, saying he was unhappy with Beijing's handling of the pandemic.

In June U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese economies will result if U.S. companies are not allowed to compete on a fair and level basis in China's economy.

By Jan Wolfe

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 997 M - -
Net income 2021 1 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 15 726 M 15 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,80 $
Last Close Price 26,00 $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-29.86%15 726
DISCOVERY, INC.-32.83%14 184
HUYA INC.37.55%5 491
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-22.97%4 075
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-14.98%2 997
BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK CO., LTD.56.16%2 830
