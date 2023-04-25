Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
32.44 USD   -0.61%
04/25Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
RE
04/25Smartmatic defeats patent lawsuit from voting machine rival ES&S
RE
04/25Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon

04/25/2023 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 25 (Reuters) - Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts said.

News of his departure on Monday wiped nearly $1 billion from the market valuation of the network's parent company, Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox Corp. The stock also closed lower on Tuesday.

"It's a huge deal," said Matthew Tuttle, head of Tuttle Capital Management, an investment firm that is betting against Fox shares.

"The 8pm slot is important and they will lose viewers in that spot. They need to find another Carlson, that is going to be the problem. They need to pull a rabbit out of the hat."

The conservative-leaning Carlson's prime-time show was the highest-rated cable news program in the key 25-to-54 age demographic on Fox News - the most-watched U.S. cable news network. It averaged nightly viewers of around 3.4 million in March, according to Nielsen.

Until a new host is named, Fox News plans to replace the show with an interim show that will be helmed by a rotating set of personalities from the network.

A company spokesperson said Fox News has been number one for 22 years and that Monday's show was not only top across the board, but grew from the last show hosted by Carlson, pointing to Nielsen data that showed it pulled in about 2.6 million viewers.

'THE LONG GAME'

Fox News is in "rebuilding mode" and it will likely take time for the stock to recover as viewership takes a hit, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel said. The market valuation drop "seems fairly high" though, he added.

"We wonder what Fox is going to tell advertisers. It's likely that advertisers who were seeking that audience may have limited other options for conservative news viewership without skewing too conservative."

Carlson's exit could, however, prompt more mainstream advertisers to consider the network.

"The long game here is probably the ad game. The highly-partisan cable news shows – on both sides - have weak advertising and questionable ad mix," said Douglas Arthur of Huber Research Partners, pointing out that direct-response advertising seems to make up a lot of the ads.

Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch had, in the last earnings call, called out direct response advertising - which involves directly communicating a marketing message to a potential customer - as being particularly soft.

"A shift away from fanatical conspiracy content, less 'My Pillow' stuff, might begin to re-attract big-time advertisers," Arthur said.

Advisory firm Madison & Wall's media analyst Brian Wieser also said certain advertisers that were on the fence could now be much more open to Fox News.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.61% 32.44 Delayed Quote.6.82%
NEWS CORPORATION -2.03% 16.9 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
All news about FOX CORPORATION
04/25Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
RE
04/25Smartmatic defeats patent lawsuit from voting machine rival ES&S
RE
04/25Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
RE
04/24Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against p..
RE
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways
RE
04/24Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Monday Trading
MT
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson part ways days after Dominion lawsuit settlement
RE
04/24Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
04/24Sector Update: Consumer
MT
04/24Fox News, Tucker Carlson Part Ways; Shares Down
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 889 M - -
Net income 2023 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 16 695 M 16 695 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 32,44 $
Average target price 36,95 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION7.47%16 799
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.40.93%32 540
RTL GROUP S.A.23.28%8 295
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.33%6 400
TEGNA INC.-20.53%3 787
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-25.73%3 123
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer