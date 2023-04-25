Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon

April 25 (Reuters) - Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt
exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could
nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they
have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts
said.
News of his departure on Monday wiped nearly $1 billion from
the market valuation of the network's parent company, Rupert
Murdoch-controlled Fox Corp. The stock also closed
lower on Tuesday.
"It's a huge deal," said Matthew Tuttle, head of Tuttle
Capital Management, an investment firm that is betting against
Fox shares.
"The 8pm slot is important and they will lose viewers in
that spot. They need to find another Carlson, that is going to
be the problem. They need to pull a rabbit out of the hat."
The conservative-leaning Carlson's prime-time show was the
highest-rated cable news program in the key 25-to-54 age
demographic on Fox News - the most-watched U.S. cable news
network. It averaged nightly viewers of around 3.4 million in
March, according to Nielsen.
Until a new host is named, Fox News plans to replace the
show with an interim show that will be helmed by a rotating set
of personalities from the network.
A company spokesperson said Fox News has been number one for
22 years and that Monday's show was not only top across the
board, but grew from the last show hosted by Carlson, pointing
to Nielsen data that showed it pulled in about 2.6 million
viewers.
'THE LONG GAME'
Fox News is in "rebuilding mode" and it will likely take
time for the stock to recover as viewership takes a hit, KeyBanc
Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel said. The market
valuation drop "seems fairly high" though, he added.
"We wonder what Fox is going to tell advertisers. It's
likely that advertisers who were seeking that audience may have
limited other options for conservative news viewership without
skewing too conservative."
Carlson's exit could, however, prompt more mainstream
advertisers to consider the network.
"The long game here is probably the ad game. The
highly-partisan cable news shows – on both sides - have weak
advertising and questionable ad mix," said Douglas Arthur of
Huber Research Partners, pointing out that direct-response
advertising seems to make up a lot of the ads.
Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch had, in the last earnings call,
called out direct response advertising - which involves directly
communicating a marketing message to a potential customer - as
being particularly soft.
"A shift away from fanatical conspiracy content, less 'My
Pillow' stuff, might begin to re-attract big-time advertisers,"
Arthur said.
Advisory firm Madison & Wall's media analyst Brian Wieser
also said certain advertisers that were on the fence could now
be much more open to Fox News.
(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, and Janane
Venkatraman)