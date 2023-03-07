U.S. Senators criticize Fox Jan. 6 portrayal using newly obtained footage

In a Senate speech, Schumer condemned the broadcast and urged the cable network to cancel any follow-up segment.

McConnell declined to comment on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to supply the videos to Carlson but told reporters that he was in complete agreement with criticisms made by U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

"It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here in the Capitol thinks," McConnell said.