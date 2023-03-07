Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
34.69 USD   -0.32%
05:55pU.S. Senators criticize Fox Jan. 6 portrayal using newly obtained footage
RE
12:32pU.S. Senator Schumer condemns Speaker McCarthy for supplying Jan.6 videos to Fox
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen on Hold Ahead of Powell
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Senators criticize Fox Jan. 6 portrayal using newly obtained footage

03/07/2023 | 05:55pm EST
STORY: Carlson said only a small number of those who illegally entered the Capitol as Congress was attempting to formally certify President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral win were "hooligans," adding that: "The overwhelming majority weren't. They were peaceful, they were orderly and meek. These were not insurrectionists, they were sightseers."

In a Senate speech, Schumer condemned the broadcast and urged the cable network to cancel any follow-up segment.

McConnell declined to comment on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to supply the videos to Carlson but told reporters that he was in complete agreement with criticisms made by U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

"It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that's completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here in the Capitol thinks," McConnell said.


© Reuters 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
05:55pU.S. Senators criticize Fox Jan. 6 portrayal using newly obtained footage
RE
12:32pU.S. Senator Schumer condemns Speaker McCarthy for supplying Jan.6 videos to Fox
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen on Hold Ahe..
DJ
03/06Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
AQ
03/05TikTok a potential target in upcoming U.S. bill to ban some foreign tech - Senator
RE
03/02News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/02Communications Services Up on Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/02Fox Corporation Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch to Particip..
PR
03/01Fox Nation To Release “jussie : Anatomy of a Hoax” on March 13
BU
03/01China dismisses FBI's COVID lab link claim
RE
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 914 M - -
Net income 2023 1 776 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 17 954 M 17 954 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 34,69 $
Average target price 38,29 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION14.59%17 954
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.63.19%36 766
RTL GROUP S.A.18.20%7 705
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.4.53%6 596
TEGNA INC.-19.30%3 823
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-16.02%3 677