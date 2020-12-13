Log in
Fox Corporation

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of Q1 2021- Slaoui

12/13/2020 | 09:13am EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.

"We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. He said the United States hopes to have about 40 million doses of vaccine distributed by the end of December, and another 50 million to 80 million distributed in January, and the same number in February. The vaccine requires two shots per person. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 283 M - -
Net income 2021 1 604 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 17 302 M 17 302 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,6%
