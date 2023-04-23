US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House
of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday the
House would vote on his spending and debt bill this week, and
invited President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with
him.
McCarthy floated a plan last week that would pair $4.5
trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the
$31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit.
Biden and the Democratic-controlled Senate are likely to
reject the proposal, but McCarthy has called it a basis for
negotiations between the two parties in the coming weeks.
Failure to raise the debt ceiling would lead to a U.S. default
on its financial obligations, shaking the global economy.
Financial markets have already shown signs of worry
about the standoff, with the cost of insuring exposure to U.S.
debt at its highest in a decade and financial analysts raising
concerns about the rising risk of default.
Republicans hold a narrow majority in the House but
McCarthy said he was confident of securing enough votes to pass
his bill in the chamber.
"I cannot imagine someone in our conference that would
want to go along with Biden's reckless spending," McCarthy told
Fox News in an interview on Sunday.
"Like every other household in America - if Washington
wants to spend more, it needs to save more somewhere else,"
McCarthy added in a
tweet
on Sunday. "This isn't controversial - it's common sense. I
invite the President to get serious and join Republicans at the
table."
Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin on
Sunday also urged negotiations between Biden and McCarthy but
said McCarthy's proposal was more appropriate for budget debates
than for the debt ceiling.
"The conversation should be underway, but it should be
on the budget resolution, and on the appropriations process and
entitlement reform, if that's part of the agenda. That should
all be separate from the question of the debt ceiling. Don't
default, avoid default," Durbin told NBC News.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Additional reporting by Ted
Hesson and David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Richard
Chang)