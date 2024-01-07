WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional leaders are expected to announce a deal on Sunday that aims to avoid a partial government shutdown later this month, U.S. media reported.

U.S. media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and Punchbowl News, citing unnamed sources, reported that leadership in the House of Representatives and the Senate had reached a deal on overall funding levels for the federal government.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have signed off on the dollar amount of overall federal spending for this fiscal year, the media outlets reported.

Congress was scheduled to return to Washington this week to tackle Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 deadlines for settling government spending through September, amid Republican demands to reduce fiscal 2024 discretionary spending below caps agreed to in June.

Lawmakers also hope to pass emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel, possibly with unrelated U.S. border security provisions attached.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Bill Berkrot)