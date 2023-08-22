STORY: Why is Donald Trump skipping the first Republican presidential primary debate?

The former president, now again seeking the White House, had for months hinted he might not show, before making the decision official.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday August 23rd on Fox News.

And in a move that seems to doubly thumb his nose at the conservative-leaning network, instead of appearing on Fox's stage, Trump will sit for an interview with Tucker Carlson, the conservative firebrand Fox fired last spring.

His justification? He's so far ahead of his rival Republicans in the polls that it doesn't make sense for him to participate in a forum where competitors can attack him.

He's also criticized Fox News for its coverage. But beyond that, part of Trump's style has long been his disdain for the media.

Richard Norton Smith is a presidential historian.

"The larger question is, does it matter if he does or if he doesn't? Debates are great media events. They've become increasingly events about the media as much as about the candidates. And that's why, particularly among Republicans, many of whom have grown to, for whatever reason or reasons, distrust what they call the mainstream media, it is actually advantageous for some candidates to skip a debate."

With or without him on stage, Trump - and his mounting legal challenges - will be central to Wednesday's debate.

The day after the event, the former president is expected to voluntarily surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia.

He and more than a dozen alleged co-conspirators were indicted over alleged efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in that state.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor of the libertarian Reason Magazine.

"This indictment is definitely the big one out of all of the Trump indictments that we've known or expected were coming. How much it changes about the debate? I'm not very sure because, again, the other Republican candidates, Trump's opponents in the presidential contest, they have a hard time addressing this. They can't hit too hard at Trump because a lot of the Republican base thinks this is political persecution. They think Trump is being unfairly targeted. So for the opponents to sort of, you know, go hard at Trump over this is possibly to alienate a lot of Republican voters. Then again, it seems like a sort of silly thing to leave on the table and just sort of let, you know, let Trump get away with it and not even bring up as a potential downside."

Trump maintains that the prosecutions against him are politically motivated.