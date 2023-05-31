Advanced search
    CT4   DE000A2NB551

FOX E-MOBILITY AG

(CT4)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2023-05-29
0.0806 EUR    0.00%
01:47pFox E-mobility Ag : Delay in Yangji's payment and further postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements
EQ
04/21Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed
EQ
01/12Strategy program for 2023
EQ
Fox e-mobility AG: Delay in Yangji's payment and further postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements

05/31/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Liquidity Problem
fox e-mobility AG: Delay in Yangji’s payment and further postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements

31-May-2023 / 19:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

fox e-mobility AG:
Delay in Yangji’s payment and further postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements

Munich, May 31, 2023. The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551), announces that the payment of the tranches of EUR 2m by YANGJI Investment Partners LLC expected by the end of May (see ad-hoc announcement of April 21, 2023) has not been received by today.

The company is currently investigating the reasons for this delay and will inform the market as soon as more details will be available. Because of this unexpected delay:

  • The presentation of the audited annual financial report 2022 planned for May 2023 needs to be postponed again. A precise timing of this publication, as well as the publication of voluntary consolidated financial statements, change of registered shares into bearer shares, and the date of the Annual General Meeting will be announced subsequent to the result of the investigation of the delay.
  • The company's cash position is strained and some payments to suppliers have to be delayed. However, the largest shareholders are actively supporting the management to overcome this liquidity issue.


Contact:
ir@fox-em.com



End of Inside Information

31-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Herzogspitalstraße 24
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1646495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1646495  31-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1646495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,76 M -4,01 M -4,01 M
Net Debt 2021 2,89 M 3,08 M 3,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,79 M 6,21 M 6,18 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart FOX E-MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
fox e-mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Perret Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hiestand Chairman-Supervisory Board
Russell Pfeiffer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Attila Külkey Member-Supervisory Board
René Peter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX E-MOBILITY AG27.94%6
TESLA, INC.63.31%637 577
LI AUTO INC.42.89%28 563
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.88%14 135
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-19.32%13 968
NIO INC.-24.00%12 372
