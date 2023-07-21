EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing
fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC
Munich, July 21, 2023. The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) announces that today Yangji Asset Management/Yangji Investment Co., Ltd (“Yangji”) have confirmed the following update:
It has become public knowledge that since June 2023 the FSS regulatory process in general is taking longer than expected because FSS and local banks have decided to prevent atypical foreign remittances by strengthening internal control and procedural codes to heighten the monitoring of such transactions.
End of Inside Information
21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Herzogspitalstraße 24
|80331 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB551
|WKN:
|A2NB55
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1685863
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1685863 21-Jul-2023 CET/CEST