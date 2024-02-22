EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
fox e-mobility AG announces preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year
Dusseldorf, February 22, 2024. According to preliminary figures, fox e-mobility AG did not generate any revenue from vehicle sales in the 2022 financial year as the company is still in the development phase. Due to various cost-saving measures, the net loss for the year was reduced to EUR -2.3 million (2021: EUR -3.8 million). Equity amounted to EUR 67.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Liabilities amounted to EUR 6.3 million. Provisions amounted to EUR 0.8 million. All figures are unaudited.
|fox e-mobility AG
