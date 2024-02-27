EQS-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

fox e-mobility AG presents preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year



Dusseldorf, 27 February 2024. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company specialising in the production, marketing and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistics applications, today publishes its preliminary unaudited key financial figures for the financial year 2023.



Preliminary key financial figures for 2023

Up to now, fox e-mobility has not generated any revenue from vehicle sales as the company is still in the development phase. Due to various cost-cutting measures and extraordinary income of EUR 1.8 million (expiry of a liability), the company generated a net profit of EUR 0.8 million in the 2023 financial year (2022: preliminary net loss of EUR -2.3 million).



Equity amounted to EUR 68.6 million as at 31 December 2023. This is offset by liabilities of € 5.4 million, none of which have a term of more than 5 years and are not liabilities to banks. Provisions amount to Euro 0.8 million.



All figures are unaudited.



The complete and audited annual financial statements for the 2023 financial year are expected to be published by 31 May 2024 latest.



Contact:

ir@fox-em.com

