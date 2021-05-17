PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items

Log in
fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items

05/17/2021
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items 
2021-05-17 / 14:43 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items 
Munich, May 17, 2021. The shareholders of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company 
that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price 
segment, approved all agenda items with a large majority at today's extraordinary general meeting. The general meeting 
took place virtually, without physical presence of the shareholders. 
The agenda items included the resolution on the issuance of bonds with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 120 million 
and, in this context, the creation of Conditional Capital 2021/I in the amount of EUR 28 million in order to be able to 
service convertible bonds for example (approval: 99.99%) as well as the extension of the deadline for a cash capital 
increase of up to EUR 7 million until June 30, 2022, which had already been resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 
December 7, 2020 (approval: 99.99%). 
Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "The high level of approval for the proposed resolutions confirms 
the support of our shareholders for our path. This trust is a further incentive for us to continue to push forward with 
the development of MIA 2.0. Today's resolutions have enabled us to further strengthen fox e-mobility's financial 
flexibility and position the company even better." 
About fox e-mobility AG 
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further 
development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as 
logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known 
suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers 
from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electromobility. 
For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com. 
Press contact 
Jan Hutterer 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 
Email fox@kirchhoff.de 
Contact 
ir@fox-em.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      fox e-mobility AG 
              Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fox-em.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB551 
WKN:          A2NB55 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg 
EQS News ID:  1197348 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1197348 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197348&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)

