PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items 2021-05-17 / 14:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items Munich, May 17, 2021. The shareholders of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment, approved all agenda items with a large majority at today's extraordinary general meeting. The general meeting took place virtually, without physical presence of the shareholders. The agenda items included the resolution on the issuance of bonds with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 120 million and, in this context, the creation of Conditional Capital 2021/I in the amount of EUR 28 million in order to be able to service convertible bonds for example (approval: 99.99%) as well as the extension of the deadline for a cash capital increase of up to EUR 7 million until June 30, 2022, which had already been resolved at the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2020 (approval: 99.99%). Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "The high level of approval for the proposed resolutions confirms the support of our shareholders for our path. This trust is a further incentive for us to continue to push forward with the development of MIA 2.0. Today's resolutions have enabled us to further strengthen fox e-mobility's financial flexibility and position the company even better." About fox e-mobility AG fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electromobility. For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com. Press contact Jan Hutterer Kirchhoff Consult AG Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email fox@kirchhoff.de Contact ir@fox-em.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: fox e-mobility AG Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 80333 München Germany Internet: www.fox-em.com ISIN: DE000A2NB551 WKN: A2NB55 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg EQS News ID: 1197348 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

