PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items
2021-05-17 / 14:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
fox e-mobility AG: Great approval at Extraordinary General Meeting for all agenda items
Munich, May 17, 2021. The shareholders of fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company
that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price
segment, approved all agenda items with a large majority at today's extraordinary general meeting. The general meeting
took place virtually, without physical presence of the shareholders.
The agenda items included the resolution on the issuance of bonds with a total nominal amount of up to EUR 120 million
and, in this context, the creation of Conditional Capital 2021/I in the amount of EUR 28 million in order to be able to
service convertible bonds for example (approval: 99.99%) as well as the extension of the deadline for a cash capital
increase of up to EUR 7 million until June 30, 2022, which had already been resolved at the Annual General Meeting on
December 7, 2020 (approval: 99.99%).
Philippe Perret, CEO of fox e-mobility AG, comments: "The high level of approval for the proposed resolutions confirms
the support of our shareholders for our path. This trust is a further incentive for us to continue to push forward with
the development of MIA 2.0. Today's resolutions have enabled us to further strengthen fox e-mobility's financial
flexibility and position the company even better."
About fox e-mobility AG
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further
development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as
logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known
suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers
from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electromobility.
For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com.
Press contact
Jan Hutterer
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65
Email fox@kirchhoff.de
Contact
ir@fox-em.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1197348
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1197348 2021-05-17
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197348&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 17, 2021 08:44 ET (12:44 GMT)