PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of EUR 3 million

DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of EUR 3 million 2021-06-21 / 07:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of EUR 3 million Munich, 21 June 2021. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes exclusively in the production, marketing, and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for individual passenger transport and logistical applications, has successfully completed the issuance of the first tranche of convertible bonds in the nominal amount of EUR 3 million. These mandatory convertible notes represent the first tranche of a total issue of up to EUR 25 million, the successful placement of which was secured by an agreement between Atlas Capital Ltd. ("Atlas Capital") and the company in April. In the future, the Executive Board of the company will decide independently on the possible issuance of further tranches, in each case after the conversion of the already issued tranches has been completed. Also, further progress with regard to securing the total financing requirement of approximately EUR 160 million for development of the MIA 2.0 and operational costs plays a role here. The convertible bonds will be issued excluding shareholders' subscription rights at a subscription price of 95% of the nominal amount exclusively to Atlas Capital and do not bear interest. The term is 3 years and the convertible bonds are convertible into shares of the company by the holder at any time. The conversion price is determined taking into account a 5% discount on the 5-day volume weighted average price of the fox e-mobility share at the time of conversion. About fox e-mobility AG fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for electro-mobility. For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com. Press contact Dr. Walter Glogauer fox e-mobility AG Phone +49 8806 95 483 Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de Jan Hutterer Kirchhoff Consult AG Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email fox@kirchhoff.de IR contact ir@fox-em.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: fox e-mobility AG Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 80333 München Germany Internet: www.fox-em.com ISIN: DE000A2NB551 WKN: A2NB55 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg EQS News ID: 1209746 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

