  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Fox e-mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    CT4   DE000A2NB551

FOX E-MOBILITY AG

(CT4)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of EUR 3 million

06/21/2021 | 01:17am EDT
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing 
fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of 
EUR 3 million 
2021-06-21 / 07:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
fox e-mobility AG issues first tranche of the mandatory convertible bond with Atlas Capital with a nominal amount of 
EUR 3 million 
 
Munich, 21 June 2021. fox e-mobility AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB551), a European electric vehicle company that specializes 
exclusively in the production, marketing, and development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for 
individual passenger transport and logistical applications, has successfully completed the issuance of the first 
tranche of convertible bonds in the nominal amount of EUR 3 million. 
These mandatory convertible notes represent the first tranche of a total issue of up to EUR 25 million, the successful 
placement of which was secured by an agreement between Atlas Capital Ltd. ("Atlas Capital") and the company in April. 
In the future, the Executive Board of the company will decide independently on the possible issuance of further 
tranches, in each case after the conversion of the already issued tranches has been completed. Also, further progress 
with regard to securing the total financing requirement of approximately EUR 160 million for development of the MIA 2.0 
and operational costs plays a role here. 
The convertible bonds will be issued excluding shareholders' subscription rights at a subscription price of 95% of the 
nominal amount exclusively to Atlas Capital and do not bear interest. The term is 3 years and the convertible bonds are 
convertible into shares of the company by the holder at any time. The conversion price is determined taking into 
account a 5% discount on the 5-day volume weighted average price of the fox e-mobility share at the time of conversion. 
About fox e-mobility AG 
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further 
development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as 
logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known 
suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers 
from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for 
electro-mobility. 
For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com. 
Press contact 
Dr. Walter Glogauer 
fox e-mobility AG 
Phone +49 8806 95 483 
Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de 
Jan Hutterer 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 
Email fox@kirchhoff.de 
IR contact 
ir@fox-em.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      fox e-mobility AG 
              Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fox-em.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB551 
WKN:          A2NB55 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg 
EQS News ID:  1209746 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1209746 2021-06-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209746&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,3 M 91,7 M 91,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart FOX E-MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
fox e-mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,30 €
Last Close Price 1,09 €
Spread / Highest target 506%
Spread / Average Target 478%
Spread / Lowest Target 450%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Perret Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Hoernke Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Hiestand Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Jung Chief Technology Officer
Russell Pfeiffer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX E-MOBILITY AG-72.34%92
TESLA, INC.-11.67%600 454
NIO INC.-3.75%76 863
XPENG INC.5.60%35 322
LI AUTO INC.4.44%27 239
NIKOLA CORPORATION8.19%6 502