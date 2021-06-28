Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Fox e-mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CT4   DE000A2NB551

FOX E-MOBILITY AG

(CT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family

06/28/2021 | 01:16am EDT
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Product Launch 
fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family 
2021-06-28 / 07:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
fox e-mobility presents design of the new MIA product family 
  . Design of new all-electric car family MIA 2.0 completed under the direction of designer Murat Günak 
  . Another significant step for the upcoming launch of fox's new e-cars in Europe 
  . Overall development and production preparation on schedule 
  . Invitation to online press conference with fox e-mobility AG on 13 July 2021 
Munich, 28 June 2021. fox e-mobility AG, Munich, is taking the next step in the overall development of the new MIA 
electric car. The design team led by the cross-brand recognized automotive designer Murat Günak has completed the new 
overall design resulting from various drafts. This marks another milestone on the road to market launch, of the all-new 
MIA which is scheduled for the first half of 2023. 
The new model from fox e-mobilty, internally named MIA 2.0, is a consistent further development of the predecessor 
model MIA 1.0 from 2012, also designed by Günak, and is at the center of a new family of agile, highly functional BEVs 
(Battery Electric Vehicles). With its compact exterior dimensions combined with the highest possible amount of space 
and great flexibility, the car is a special solution for both private and commercial mobility requirements in urban 
areas and versatile private applications with a high emotional factor. 
fox e-mobility is the only listed, independent European e-car company and specializes in the development, production, 
and marketing of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for entry-level and logistics companies. 
Dr. Christian Jung, fox Head of Development and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), explains: "The design by Murat and his 
team marks a new dimension in the history of the MIA family. It is more than a mere continuation of an accepted design 
vision. Rather, it embodies the technological leap that the new car will make and points to the new mobility concept of 
the upcoming product family. Thanks for the great collaboration, Murat!" 
Murat Günak adds: "Ten years ago, with the visionary design of the first MIA, we already provided a conceptual and 
creative response to future mobility requirements. The new design now fulfills this promise in a highly topical way and 
is a visible signal for consistent sustainability, functionality, agility and likeability." 
With the new exterior and interior design completed on schedule, overall development also remains on track. Following 
the recent agreement with InoBat Auto, one of Europe's leading developers and manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, 
for the development and supply of complete battery systems, another important milestone has now been set in preparation 
for the market launch of the new MIA. Production in cooperation with a leading vehicle manufacturer will start in 2022, 
and the market launch is planned for the first half of 2023. 
fox e-mobility hereby invites you to an online press conference with the management and design team to present the new 
design language with meaningful detailed designs and live sketches. The presentation will take place in English at 
Uedelhofen Studios, Gutenbergstraße 6, 85080 Gaimersheim 
on 13 July 2021 
at 11.00 am (Duration about 1 hour) 
To participate in the live broadcast, you can register at: https://fox-em.hillertnext.com/ 
If you want to participate in person, please send a mail to w.glogauer@glogauer.de or fox@kirchhoff.de. 
About fox e-mobility AG 
fox e-mobility AG is a European electric vehicle company that specializes in the production, marketing and further 
development of compact electric cars in the lower price segment for both, individual passenger transport as well as 
logistical applications. The new MIA 2.0 model series is to be manufactured in Europe in cooperation with well-known 
suppliers to the electrical and automotive industries. The management team consists of seasoned managers and engineers 
from the world's largest automotive groups who have in-depth expertise and a comprehensive network for 
electro-mobility. 
For more information, please visit http://www.fox-em.com. 
Press contact 
Dr. Walter Glogauer 
Glogauer & Company Communications 
Phone +49 171 614 54 94 
Email w.glogauer@glogauer.de 
Jan Hutterer 
Kirchhoff Consult AG 
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65 
Email fox@kirchhoff.de 
Contact 
ir@fox-em.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      fox e-mobility AG 
              Barerstraße 7 c/o SMC 
              80333 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fox-em.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2NB551 
WKN:          A2NB55 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg 
EQS News ID:  1212273 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1212273 2021-06-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212273&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

