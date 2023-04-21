Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  Fox e-mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    CT4   DE000A2NB551

FOX E-MOBILITY AG

(CT4)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2023-04-18
0.0950 EUR   +13.10%
Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed
04/21/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
EQ
01/12Strategy program for 2023
EQ
2022Fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report 2021
EQ
Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed

04/21/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Financing
Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed

21-Apr-2023 / 18:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Postponement of publication of 2022 financial statements and financing framework agreement signed

Munich, April 21, 2023 - The Management Board of fox e-mobility AG (DE000A2NB551) announces that the presentation of the audited annual financial report 2022 planned for April 2023 and the voluntary consolidated financial statements are now planned for the end of May 2023. The detailed restructuring plan will not be published until the second quarter of 2023, probably on June 15, 2023. The exchange of bearer shares for registered shares is not expected to be completed until June 2023. For this reason, the date of the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to the third quarter of 2023. The Annual General Meeting is planned for August 4, 2023. The intended restructuring is also to be voted on at this general meeting.

The company has signed with Yangji Investment Partners LLC (Delaware/USA) a framework agreement for a EUR 10m loan financing. Yangji Investment Partners LLC is controlled by South Korean Yangji Investment Co. Ltd. in Seoul. The first tranches of the convertible loan for a total of EUR 2m are to be brought into the company till end of May 2023.

 



End of Inside Information

21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Herzogspitalstraße 24
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1614353

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1614353  21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614353&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
