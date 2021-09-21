Log in
    FOXF   US35138V1026

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

(FOXF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/20 04:00:00 pm
142.91 USD   -1.41%
FOX FACTORY : 2021 Fox Factory Inc. Investor Day Presentation
PU
FOX FACTORY : 2021 ESG Overview
PU
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Fox Factory : 2021 ESG Overview

09/21/2021 | 08:42am EDT
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL,

GOVERNANCE OVERVIEW

FOX FACTORY FRONTIERS

THE PEOPLE FRONTIER

THE PLANET FRONTIER

THE PRODUCT FRONTIER

THE BUSINESS FUNDAMENTALS


ESG AT A GLANCE

Ethnicity & race representation of employees in USA

0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60%

20+ Nonprofits $500,000

ESG AT A GLANCE

~4 years

100%

6 of 7

~60%

FORWARD-LOOKING

STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this document may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "likely," "potential" or "continue" or other similar terms or expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company describes risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements in the sections entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021, or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or otherwise described in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Fox Factory Holding Corp. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 235 M - -
Net income 2021 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 017 M 6 017 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Dennison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott R. Humphrey Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dudley W. Mendenhall Chairman
Paul W. Stecher Chief Information Officer
Toby D. Merchant Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.35.19%6 017
DENSO CORPORATION27.86%55 281
APTIV PLC10.12%38 812
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.11.70%23 483
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.5.53%22 338
CONTINENTAL AG-17.36%21 285