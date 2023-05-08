Fox Factory : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

foxf-20230505
May 5, 2023
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)
Fox Factory Holding Corp.
Delaware
001-36040
26-1647258
2055 Sugarloaf Circle, Suite 300
Duluth, GA 30097
(831) 274-6500
N/A
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The 2023 Annual Meeting was held on May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time. A total of 42,301,071 shares of the Company's common stock, were outstanding and entitled to vote as of March 7, 2023, the record date for the 2023 Annual Meeting. A total of 41,088,549 shares of the Company's common stock were present or represented by proxy at the 2023 Annual Meeting, representing approximately 97.13% of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting, thus providing a quorum.
Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the stockholders and the number of votes with respect to each proposal, as certified by the inspector of election.
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors
The Company's stockholders elected Elizabeth A Fetter and Dudley W. Mendenhall to serve on the Company's Board of Directors as Class I directors, for a three year term, ending at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, by the votes indicated below:
Director Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Elizabeth A. Fetter
34,212,748
5,631,700
1,244,101
Dudley W. Mendenhall
38,816,732
1,027,716
1,244,101
Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Public Accountants
The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent public accountants for fiscal year 2023 by the votes indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
40,836,491
229,655
22,403
0
Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on the Company's Executive Compensation
The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement by the votes indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
38,469,974
1,343,878
30,596
1,244,101
Proposal 4: Amendment to Our Certification of Incorporation to Allow for the Exculpation of Officers
The Company's stockholders approved the resolution approving an amendment to our Certification of Incorporation to allow for the exculpation of officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement by the votes indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
31,045,836
8,738,653
59,959
1,244,101
Proposal 5: Amendment and Restatement of Our Certification of Incorporation to Update, Clarify and Remove Outdated Provisions
The Company's stockholders approved the resolution approving an amendment and restatement of our Certification of Incorporation to update, clarify and remove outdated provisions as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement by the votes indicated below:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
39,782,278
3,483
58,687
1,244,101
For more information regarding Proposals 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, please refer to the Company's definitive proxy statement, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023.
