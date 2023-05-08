Fox Factory : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K





Fox Factory Holding Corp.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-36040 26-1647258 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission

File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification Number)

2055 Sugarloaf Circle, Suite 300

Duluth, GA30097

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(831) 274-6500

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A

( Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The 2023 Annual Meeting was held on May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time. A total of 42,301,071 shares of the Company's common stock, were outstanding and entitled to vote as of March 7, 2023, the record date for the 2023 Annual Meeting. A total of 41,088,549 shares of the Company's common stock were present or represented by proxy at the 2023 Annual Meeting, representing approximately 97.13% of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting, thus providing a quorum.

Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the stockholders and the number of votes with respect to each proposal, as certified by the inspector of election.





Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

The Company's stockholders elected Elizabeth A Fetter and Dudley W. Mendenhall to serve on the Company's Board of Directors as Class I directors, for a three year term, ending at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, by the votes indicated below:

Director Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Elizabeth A. Fetter 34,212,748 5,631,700 1,244,101 Dudley W. Mendenhall 38,816,732 1,027,716 1,244,101





Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Public Accountants

The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent public accountants for fiscal year 2023 by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 40,836,491 229,655 22,403 0





Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on the Company's Executive Compensation

The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 38,469,974 1,343,878 30,596 1,244,101













Proposal 4: Amendment to Our Certification of Incorporation to Allow for the Exculpation of Officers

The Company's stockholders approved the resolution approving an amendment to our Certification of Incorporation to allow for the exculpation of officers as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 31,045,836 8,738,653 59,959 1,244,101





Proposal 5: Amendment and Restatement of Our Certification of Incorporation to Update, Clarify and Remove Outdated Provisions

The Company's stockholders approved the resolution approving an amendment and restatement of our Certification of Incorporation to update, clarify and remove outdated provisions as disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement by the votes indicated below:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 39,782,278 3,483 58,687 1,244,101

For more information regarding Proposals 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, please refer to the Company's definitive proxy statement, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023.

















SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Date: May 5, 2023 By: /s/ Michael C. Dennison Michael C. Dennison Chief Executive Officer









