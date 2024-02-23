Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (“Fox Factory” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FOXF) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 2, 2023, Fox Factory revealed that its third quarter 2023 net sales had decreased 19.1% year-over-year due to “higher levels of inventory across various channels.” Additionally, the Company significantly lowered its full year sales guidance due to continued inventory destocking.

On this news, Fox Factory’s stock price fell $22.60, or 27.2%, to close at $60.53 per share on November 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fox Factory securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

