Fox Marble Holdings PLC - focused on marble quarrying and finishing in Kosovo and the Balkans region - Proposes changing its name to Eco Buildings Group PLC upon completion of a reverse takeover of Eco Buildings Group Ltd.

Current stock price: 1.33 pence, up 0.4% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 23%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

