Foxconn unit to sell stake in Chinese chip firm Unigroup

TAIPEI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn,
the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Friday
its subsidiary in China has agreed to sell its entire equity
stake in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.
Taiwan has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost
its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to
prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.
Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone
maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of Tsinghua
Unigroup.
Foxconn did not seek approval from the Taiwan government
before the investment was made and authorities believe it
violated a law governing the island's relations with China,
people familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.
Foxconn said in a late night statement to the Taipei
stock exchange that Xingwei, 99% controlled by its China-listed
unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (FII), has
agreed to sell its holdings for at least 5.38 billion yuan ($772
million) to a Chinese company called Yantai Haixiu.
Xingwei controls a 48.9% stake in a different entity that
holds a 20% stake in the vehicle owning all of Unigroup.
In a statement on Saturday, Foxconn said as the year-end
approached the original investment had "remained unfinalised".
"In order to avoid uncertainties from further delays or
impact to investment planning and the flexible deployment of
capital, the Xingwei Fund will transfer its entire holding in
Shengyue Guangzhou to Yantai Haixiu," it said.
"After the transfer is completed, FII will no longer
indirectly hold any equity in Tsinghua Unigroup."
Tsinghua Unigroup did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Foxconn said in August it had a plan B if Taiwan's
government did not approve the investment, giving no details at
the time.
Taiwanese law states the government can prohibit investment
in China "based on the consideration of national security and
industry development". Violators of the law could be fined
repeatedly until corrections are made.
Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd,
is keen to make auto chips in particular as it expands into the
electric vehicle market.
The company has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally
as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from
cars to electronics.
Taipei prohibits companies from building their most advanced
foundries in China to ensure they do not site their best
technology offshore.
Taiwan's government has been extra wary of China since
Beijing began staging regular military exercises near the island
three years ago to assert its sovereignty claims, including war
games with missiles in August.
Originating as a branch of China's prestigious Tsinghua
University, Tsinghua Unigroup emerged in the previous decade as
a would-be domestic champion for China's laggard chip industry.
But the company fell into debt under former chairman Zhao
Weiguo, prompting it to default on a number of bond payments in
late 2020 and eventually face bankruptcy.
The conglomerate has yet to produce any global leaders in
the semiconductor sector.
($1 = 6.9708 yuan)
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Louise
Heavens and Tom Hogue)