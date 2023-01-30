Foxconn Names Ex-Nidec CEO Jun Seki as Chief Strategy Officer for EV Business

By Kosaku Narioka

Foxconn Technology Group said Monday that it has named Jun Seki, former chief executive of Japanese electric-motor maker Nidec Corp., as chief strategy officer for its electric-vehicle business.

The Taiwanese electronics maker, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said that Mr. Seki's experience would help the company integrate electric-vehicle resources and development in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Foxconn said Mr. Seki, who also previously held executive roles at Nissan Motor Co., would report to Chairman and CEO Young Liu.

The appointment is effective Feb. 1, the company said.

Nidec sells electric-vehicle traction motors and has a goal of selling 4 million units of electric-vehicle traction motors for the year starting April 2025, compared with 419,000 units projected for this fiscal year.

