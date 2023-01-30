Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2354   TW0002354008

FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2354)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
52.20 TWD   -0.38%
Foxconn Names Ex-Nidec CEO Jun Seki as Chief Strategy Officer for EV Business

01/30/2023 | 03:36am EST
By Kosaku Narioka


Foxconn Technology Group said Monday that it has named Jun Seki, former chief executive of Japanese electric-motor maker Nidec Corp., as chief strategy officer for its electric-vehicle business.

The Taiwanese electronics maker, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said that Mr. Seki's experience would help the company integrate electric-vehicle resources and development in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Foxconn said Mr. Seki, who also previously held executive roles at Nissan Motor Co., would report to Chairman and CEO Young Liu.

The appointment is effective Feb. 1, the company said.

Nidec sells electric-vehicle traction motors and has a goal of selling 4 million units of electric-vehicle traction motors for the year starting April 2025, compared with 419,000 units projected for this fiscal year.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-23 0336ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.38% 52.2 End-of-day quote.0.58%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 98.1 End-of-day quote.-1.80%
NIDEC CORPORATION -1.35% 7290 Delayed Quote.8.06%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.68% 453.9 Delayed Quote.9.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 99 820 M 3 300 M 3 300 M
Net income 2022 5 727 M 189 M 189 M
Net cash 2022 62 670 M 2 072 M 2 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 73 836 M 2 441 M 2 441 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 52,20 TWD
Average target price 52,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wu-Kuang Chen General Manager & Director
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Jun-Fu Lu Chairman
Yao Ching Chen Independent Director
Wei-Guo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.58%2 441
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.30%46 804
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.80%42 697
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.08%32 612
JABIL INC.13.20%10 289
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.03%8 192