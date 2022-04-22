Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2354   TW0002354008

FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2354)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
60.70 TWD   +0.33%
09:29aFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Correction of 2022/03/14 Announcement- Modification of Cooperation Content with MEPA Labs Limited, and change of investment model
PU
04/20Hon Hai Precision Eyes Purchasing 70 Million Kilowatt Hours of Renewable Energy in Taiwan by 2030
MT
04/19Volkswagen To Boost Chinese Operations To Counter Supply Chain Disruptions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn Technology : Announced on behalf of a subsidiary, Foxconn Precision Components Holding Company Limited, to handle capital reduction matters

04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 21:52:04
Subject 
 Announced on behalf of a subsidiary,
Foxconn Precision Components Holding Company Limited,
to handle capital reduction matters
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/19
2.Reason for capital reduction:The Company handled cash reduction in order
to increase the rate of return on shareholders' equity.
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD 109,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:109,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:80%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD 26,839,643
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

FOXCONN Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
