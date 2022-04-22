Foxconn Technology : Announced on behalf of an important subsidiary, Q-Run Holdings Limited, to handle capital reduction matters
04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
Provided by: FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
21:51:27
Subject
Announced on behalf of an important subsidiary,
Q-Run Holdings Limited, to handle capital reduction
matters
Date of events
2022/04/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/19
2.Reason for capital reduction:The Company handled cash reduction in order
to increase the rate of return on shareholders' equity.
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD 384,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:384,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:80%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD 96,077,600
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
FOXCONN Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:09 UTC.