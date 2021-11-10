Log in
    2354   TW0002354008

FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2354)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/10
70.2 TWD   +0.86%
Foxconn finalizes $50 mln stock deal with Lordstown Motors

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said on Wednesday that Taiwan's Foxconn has bought stock worth $50 million from the U.S. electric vehicle maker, finalizing an equity investment announced in September.

Foxconn acquired the shares at $6.8983 apiece, Lordstown said. The stock, which had closed at $5.56 in regular trading, rose about 10% to $6.11 after the bell.

In September, Foxconn said it would buy an Ohio plant assembly plant owned by Lordstown for $230 million and take over production of the U.S. company's Endurance full-size pickup truck.

Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker best known for assembling Apple's iPhone - agreed to make a down payment of $100 million by Nov. 18.

"The partnership with Foxconn should enable Lordstown Motors to significantly reduce its raw material, component and other input costs," the company said.

The deal is expected to close by April 30, Lordstown said.

Earlier in the day, Lordstown said long-time automotive industry executive Edward Hightower would take over as president.

Lordstown's shares have lost more than 70% of their value this year. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.86% 70.2 End-of-day quote.31.46%
LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. -2.28% 5.56 Delayed Quote.-71.64%
