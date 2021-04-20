Foxconn mostly abandons $10 bln Wisconsin project touted by Trump

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan electronics
manufacturer Foxconn is drastically scaling back a
planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat
from a project that former U.S. President Donald Trump once
called "the eighth wonder of the world."
Under a deal with the state of Wisconsin announced on
Tuesday, Foxconn will reduce its planned investment to $672
million from $10 billion and cut the number of new jobs to 1,454
from 13,000.
The Foxconn-Wisconsin deal was first announced to great
fanfare at the White House in July 2017, with Trump boasting of
it as an example of how his "America first" agenda could revive
U.S. tech manufacturing.
For Foxconn, the investment promise was an opportunity for
its charismatic founder and then-chairman, Terry Gou, to build
goodwill at a moment when Trump's trade policies threatened the
company's cash cow: building Apple Inc's iPhones in
China for export to America.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of
electronic devices, proposed a 20-million-square-foot
manufacturing campus in Wisconsin that would have been the
largest investment in U.S. history for a new location by a
foreign-based company.
It was supposed to build cutting-edge flat-panel display
screens for TVs and other devices and instantly establish
Wisconsin as a destination for tech firms.
But industry executives, including some at Foxconn, were
highly skeptical of the plan from the start, pointing out that
none of the crucial suppliers needed for flat-panel display
production were located anywhere near Wisconsin.
The plan faced local opposition too, with critics denouncing
a taxpayer giveaway to a foreign company and provisions of the
deal that granted extensive water rights and allowed for the
acquisition and demolition of houses through eminent domain.
As of 2019, the village where the plant is located had paid
just over $152 million for 132 properties to make way for
Foxconn, plus $7.9 million in relocation costs, according to
village records obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio and analyzed
by Wisconsin Watch.
Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd,
said the new agreement gives it "flexibility to pursue business
opportunities in response to changing global market conditions."
The company said "original projections used during negotiations
in 2017 have at this time changed due to unanticipated market
fluctuations."
After abandoning its plans for advanced displays, Foxconn
later said it would build smaller, earlier-generation displays
in Wisconsin, but that plan never came to fruition either. (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-foxconn-wisconsin-exclusive/exclusive-foxconn-reconsidering-plans-to-make-lcd-panels-at-wisconsin-plant-idUSKCN1PO0FV)
Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Foxconn Chairman Liu
Young-way told reporters in Taipei that the company currently
makes servers, communications technology products and medical
devices in Wisconsin, adding that electric vehicles (EVs) have a
"promising future" there. He did not elaborate.
Liu had previously said the infrastructure was there in
Wisconsin to make EVs because of its proximity to the
traditional heartland of U.S. automaking, but the company could
also could decide on Mexico.
Hon Hai shares fell as much as 1.6% on Wednesday morning,
underperforming the broader Taiwan market which was down
0.7%.
INCENTIVES
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said the new agreement will
save Wisconsin taxpayers "a total of $2.77 billion compared to
the previous contract, maintain accountability measures
requiring job creation to receive incentives, and protect
hundreds of millions of dollars in local and state
infrastructure investments made in support of the project."
Evers said under the deal negotiated between the Wisconsin
Economic Development Corporation and Foxconn, the Taiwan company
is eligible to receive up to $80 million in performance-based
tax credits over six years if it meets employment and capital
investment targets. He stressed that the incentives were in line
with those available to any company.
The state will reduce the tax credits authorized for the
project to $80 million from $2.85 billion.
The original Wisconsin package also included local tax
incentives and road and highway investments by state and local
governments, which brought total taxpayer-funded subsidies to
more than $4 billion.
Foxconn noted that since 2017, it has invested $900 million
in Wisconsin, including several different facilities in the
state.
The state has already spent more than $200 million on road
improvements, tax exemptions and grants to local governments for
worker training and employment, according to the records
obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Yimou
Lee in Taipei; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)