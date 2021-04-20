Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2354   TW0002354008

FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2354)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxconn mostly abandons $10 bln Wisconsin project touted by Trump

04/20/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn is drastically scaling back a planned $10 billion factory in Wisconsin, confirming its retreat from a project that former U.S. President Donald Trump once called "the eighth wonder of the world."

Under a deal with the state of Wisconsin announced on Tuesday, Foxconn will reduce its planned investment to $672 million from $10 billion and cut the number of new jobs to 1,454 from 13,000.

The Foxconn-Wisconsin deal was first announced to great fanfare at the White House in July 2017, with Trump boasting of it as an example of how his "America first" agenda could revive U.S. tech manufacturing.

For Foxconn, the investment promise was an opportunity for its charismatic founder and then-chairman, Terry Gou, to build goodwill at a moment when Trump's trade policies threatened the company's cash cow: building Apple Inc's iPhones in China for export to America.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices, proposed a 20-million-square-foot manufacturing campus in Wisconsin that would have been the largest investment in U.S. history for a new location by a foreign-based company.

It was supposed to build cutting-edge flat-panel display screens for TVs and other devices and instantly establish Wisconsin as a destination for tech firms.

But industry executives, including some at Foxconn, were highly skeptical of the plan from the start, pointing out that none of the crucial suppliers needed for flat-panel display production were located anywhere near Wisconsin.

The plan faced local opposition too, with critics denouncing a taxpayer giveaway to a foreign company and provisions of the deal that granted extensive water rights and allowed for the acquisition and demolition of houses through eminent domain.

As of 2019, the village where the plant is located had paid just over $152 million for 132 properties to make way for Foxconn, plus $7.9 million in relocation costs, according to village records obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio and analyzed by Wisconsin Watch.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said the new agreement gives it "flexibility to pursue business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions." The company said "original projections used during negotiations in 2017 have at this time changed due to unanticipated market fluctuations."

After abandoning its plans for advanced displays, Foxconn later said it would build smaller, earlier-generation displays in Wisconsin, but that plan never came to fruition either. (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-foxconn-wisconsin-exclusive/exclusive-foxconn-reconsidering-plans-to-make-lcd-panels-at-wisconsin-plant-idUSKCN1PO0FV)

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way told reporters in Taipei that the company currently makes servers, communications technology products and medical devices in Wisconsin, adding that electric vehicles (EVs) have a "promising future" there. He did not elaborate.

Liu had previously said the infrastructure was there in Wisconsin to make EVs because of its proximity to the traditional heartland of U.S. automaking, but the company could also could decide on Mexico.

Hon Hai shares fell as much as 1.6% on Wednesday morning, underperforming the broader Taiwan market which was down 0.7%.

INCENTIVES

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said the new agreement will save Wisconsin taxpayers "a total of $2.77 billion compared to the previous contract, maintain accountability measures requiring job creation to receive incentives, and protect hundreds of millions of dollars in local and state infrastructure investments made in support of the project."

Evers said under the deal negotiated between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Foxconn, the Taiwan company is eligible to receive up to $80 million in performance-based tax credits over six years if it meets employment and capital investment targets. He stressed that the incentives were in line with those available to any company.

The state will reduce the tax credits authorized for the project to $80 million from $2.85 billion.

The original Wisconsin package also included local tax incentives and road and highway investments by state and local governments, which brought total taxpayer-funded subsidies to more than $4 billion.

Foxconn noted that since 2017, it has invested $900 million in Wisconsin, including several different facilities in the state.

The state has already spent more than $200 million on road improvements, tax exemptions and grants to local governments for worker training and employment, according to the records obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.28% 133.11 Delayed Quote.0.32%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.41% 122 End-of-day quote.32.61%
All news about FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
04/20Foxconn mostly abandons $10 bln Wisconsin project touted by Trump
RE
04/20FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY  : deal with Wisconsin lowers tax breaks to $80 million
AQ
04/20Foxconn, Wisconsin Agree to New, Scaled-back Deal, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel..
DJ
04/20Foxconn in Talks to Buy Taiwan Chip Plant
DJ
04/20Taiwan March export orders up again, outlook strong
RE
04/19FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY  : Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back facility
AQ
04/19FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY  : Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project
AQ
04/19FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY  : Wisconsin, technology giant Foxconn reach new deal with lo..
AQ
04/19HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY  : Foxconn Unit Acquires Shenzhen Logistics Provider ..
MT
04/15EXCLUSIVE : Wistron shakes up India structure, management after factory troubles..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 3 786 M 3 786 M
Net income 2021 6 917 M 247 M 247 M
Net cash 2021 65 708 M 2 342 M 2 342 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 100 B 3 568 M 3 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 64,25 TWD
Last Close Price 71,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 8,45%
Spread / Average Target -9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Han Ming Li General Manager & Director
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Chih Chien Hung Chairman
Sung Shu Lin Independent Director
Yao Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.96%3 574
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32.61%59 848
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.25%40 463
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.17%39 317
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.36%21 020
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED11.95%13 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ