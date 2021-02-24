Log in
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2354)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrials Rally After Fed Chair Tamps Down Inflation Worries -- Industrials Roundup

02/24/2021 | 05:08pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rallied after the Food and Drug Administration indicated it was close to approving Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

In another encouraging sign, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tamped down worries about inflation and interest-rate policies. Mr. Powell indicated that policy adjustments remained a long way off, and that the central bank would clearly signal intentions in advance.

Economic activity will pick up as the pandemic recedes and Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19, but the recovery will be gradual rather than sudden, said Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, at a Wall Street Journal Executive Membership Series event.

Shares of Fisker rose after the electric-vehicle maker struck a deal with electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to produce up to 250,000 vehicles a year at a yet-to-be-determined location. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1707ET

Financials
Sales 2020 105 B 3 781 M 3 781 M
Net income 2020 7 136 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2020 55 455 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 99 863 M 3 585 M 3 589 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 54,75 TWD
Last Close Price 70,60 TWD
Spread / Highest target -15,0%
Spread / Average Target -22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Han Ming Li General Manager & Director
Tzu Hung Li Head-Finance
Chih Chien Hung Chairman
Sung Shu Lin Independent Director
Yao Ching Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.21%3 538
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.20.11%55 458
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-15.18%52 483
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-2.58%38 163
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.81%23 961
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED7.51%13 557
