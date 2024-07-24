Foxconn Technology Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of computers, communications and consumer electronics (3C) products. The Company provides metal shells, structural components, thermal modules and game console assembly products. The Company's products are applied in the manufacture of desktop computers, notebook computers, tablet computers, servers, mobile phones, projectors, e-book readers, digital cameras, servers, workstation radiators and home game consoles. The Company mainly distributes its products in China, the United States and Japan.