BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn plans to invest 1 billion yuan ($137.5 million)to construct a new business headquarters in Zhengzhou, China, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Foxconn Technology Group, a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, signed a contract with the Henan provincial government for the proposed project, which will have a construction area of about 700 acres, the statement said. ($1 = 7.2748 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Bernard Orr and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)