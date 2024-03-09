Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was TWD 13,051.36 million compared to TWD 14,843.22 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 1,990.47 million compared to TWD 2,319.75 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 20.48 compared to TWD 24.64 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 18.22 compared to TWD 21.96 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 20.48 compared to TWD 24.64 a year ago.

