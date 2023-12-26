By Sophia Wood-Burgess,

26th December 2023

In January, website traffic flies through the roof as many new buyers and renters register their search, browse our stock and flood our inboxes with viewing requests. Rightmove's analysis found that, in 2022, "The number of buyers sending enquiries to estate agents about homes for sale more than tripled (+250%) from the Christmas Day lull to Boxing Day".

If 2023 stalled your property goals, this is your opportunity to start fresh, get up and grab January by the Foxtons.

With the opportunity the New Year market provides and the expertise of London's number one estate agency brand,1 you can make your best possible start in property this January.

"There is a fairly even balance between buyers and sellers, in terms of who holds the negotiating power. This might be the best market we have seen for a while that suits all parties."

~ James Stevenson, Foxtons Area Director - South & South West

There is so much opportunity to be had in this market, if you're informed and proactive.

Savvy sellers are coming to the market to share an excellent array of homes across London, and make the most of new year interest - it really is best to kick off the new year by putting your property on the market if you can.

Buyers always have renewed interest in making their move when January comes, and with interest rates easing and mortgage approvals beating all the forecasts, there's some excellent buyer sentiment to go with it.

"Demand still outpaces supply, and properties are still being let quickly, so long as they're listed at the right price. With our expertise and data-driven approach to pricing, we help landlords tap into the larger market - two in every five Foxtons renters choose their new home outside of their initial search area."

~Sarah Tonkinson, Managing Director of Institutional PRS and Built to Rent, October 2023 Lettings Market Report

For the first time since 2019, the London lettings market is seeing regular seasonal trends. Experienced renters are searching further and wider for homes that provide greater value for their price. Landlords, keen to make the most of London's off-plan opportunity and the exciting buy-to-let new year market, will be in the best position to provide the homes London renters are searching for.

The lettings market is changing fast as we head into the new year, but with the right support, you can do something great within it.

As London's number 1 agency, Foxtons have the scale, reach and experience you need to get it done in 2024. 2

Our Negotiators are out across London valuing property for sale and let, to help people get on the market in time to benefit from the rush. Foxtons are focussed on getting it done for our customers - with an average of 104 days to exchange, 20% faster than the industry average3, we'll help you move quickly. Book your valuation to get started.

Our website records huge amounts of traffic this time of year, with buyers and renters scouring our listings for their new homes. With the largest share of new sales and lettings instructions of any estate agency brand in London1, we've got what you're looking for in your property search.

We have everything from classic Victorian homes to the new build and Build to Rent developments that are going to lead the way in the future of London living. Our Negotiators aren't limited to their patch, so get in touch and they'll show you all around to find the property that suits you perfectly, wherever it is. Just register your search on My Foxtons to get started.

Despite being a London-focussed agency, we are the UK's largest lettings agency brand by volume, as well as the fastest growing4, which comes down to the fact that we have the entire, comprehensive journey for our landlords sorted. You will have comprehensive support no matter what the market brings with our expert teams across Private Office, New Homes investment, Foxtons Property Management, and Corporate Clients. Whatever your goals, book a valuation or get in touch to get started.

Source 1: TwentyCI data, 2023 v 2022 market share of new instructions at a brand level

Source 2: TwentyCI data, 2023 v 2022 market share growth of new instructions at a brand level

Source 3: TwentyCI data, average time to exchange on a property in H1 2023

Source 4: TwentyCI data, 2023 v 2022 market share and market share growth of new lettings instructions at a brand level

See how to Grab January by the Foxtons and achieve your goals for the new year:

• How to get your propertysold in 2024

• Beat the rush andbuy your 2024 dream home

• Grab the best new opportunities toinvest in London property

• Simplify your let with professionalproperty management

• Experience life in future London with innovativenew-build homes