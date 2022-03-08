Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foxtons Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXT   GB00BCKFY513

FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 09:40:02 am
32.55 GBX   +3.83%
09:43aFOXTONS : Hope for a bright future in National Careers Week
PU
05:42aFoxtons Group Starts Share Buyback Program
MT
03/04FOXTONS : Help to Buy – act before December
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxtons : Hope for a bright future in National Careers Week

03/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


7th March 2022

National Careers Week has begun - a week devoted to empowering young people with careers education.

This week, social media will be full of content by London's businesses, academia and social mobility charities that highlights the opportunities for young people to follow their passions into engaging careers.

Our partner, Career Ready, is a social mobility charity delivering mentorships, masterclasses and internships to empower young Londoners who face barriers to their career or education. This week, they are providing a range of digital careers sessions, including digital masterclasses, activities and resources for young people, and free resources for schools.

A message of hope

The theme for National Careers Week this year is Hope, and it's a much needed message. Career Ready commissioned research by Opinium into the "Covid Generation," which describes the pressures on young job seekers who've faced two years of drastic inconsistency. Career Ready's research found "only 33% of people think that the future of work is positive for young people in the UK."

Career Ready suggests businesses can have a hand in giving young people hope, by reviewing their recruitment pathways and boosting opportunities for young job seekers from all walks of life. They say, "69% of people think that investing in young people should be an important part of the UK's post-Covid recovery" and, "69% think that employers have a responsibility to support young people's skills development."

We chose to partner with Career Ready because we strive to provide a working environment London's young people can thrive in. Foxtons are Youth Verified and 84% of our new hires are aged under 30. Many entry-level hires seek us out because we prioritise potential and deliver exceptional training to make a strong start in real estate.

This year, Foxtons employees have been matched with students to mentor, so they can share what they've learned and give the student a chance to ask questions and build confidence. We're delivering masterclasses around London, using Career Ready's wealth of information and our team's own experiences navigating the workforce. We have another round of internships set up for the coming summer in a variety of departments around Foxtons.

We've discovered, from our work with Career Ready, that there is a wealth of undiscovered talent coming into the workforce. We are meeting inquisitive, driven young people and learning, as a business, how to better support this generation.

Resources:

See the Hope film, download a wealth of resources, engage in activities and keep up with Careers Week on the official National Careers Week Website.

Career Ready says, "Let's make careers everyone's business." Get involved in their week of digital activity.

An important message of hope comes from Career Ready's research into the COVID Generation, which we've referenced in this article. Read the introduction by Career Ready CEO Tokunbo Ajasa-Oluwa and the report, Investing in the COVID Generation.

View all articles or sign up for our monthly newsletter

Foxtons news

Disclaimer

Foxtons Group plc published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOXTONS GROUP PLC
09:43aFOXTONS : Hope for a bright future in National Careers Week
PU
05:42aFoxtons Group Starts Share Buyback Program
MT
03/04FOXTONS : Help to Buy – act before December
PU
03/03Foxtons enjoys post-lockdown London revival
AQ
03/02FTSE 100 Closes Up on Higher Oil Prices Amid Ukraine Conflict
DJ
03/02FTSE Rises, House-Builders Gain as Home Prices Rise
DJ
03/02Pound Seen Vulnerable as Market Scales Back BOE Rate Rise Bets
DJ
03/02FTSE 100 Rises as Energy Stocks, Housebuilders Rally
DJ
03/02Oil Tops $110 as Russian Energy Supplies Avoided
DJ
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Foxtons Group plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOXTONS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 132 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net cash 2021 18,4 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 100,0 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 078
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Foxtons Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,35 GBX
Average target price 69,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas John Budden Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Harris Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Chairman
Patrick L. Franco Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sheena Mackay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC-20.63%131
VONOVIA SE-8.89%37 270
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.17%32 745
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-7.36%14 769
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.07%14 496
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.46%12 724