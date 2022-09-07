Log in
Foxtons : The documents you need to sell a house

09/07/2022 | 04:40am EDT
7th September 2022

The key to a quick house sale is preparation. If you're stuck searching for misplaced building regulations, you might slow down the process of preparing paperwork and contracts with your perfect buyer.

If you're wondering "what documents do I need to sell my house?" our panel of solicitors, Conveyan, actually provide a Sale-Ready Pack that makes this stage of the process much easier for freehold and leasehold homeowners. It can guide you through getting your paperwork ready - including things like arranging an EPC, so there's no surprises or scrambling, and the contract can be sent out the same day you receive an offer on your property.

If you have any questions, you think you're missing any documents or you need advice on what is included for the following documents, contact your local Foxtons office or get in touch with a solicitor like Conveyan.

Necessary documents (as applicable for your situation) are:

Identification: you'll need to provide an approved identity document and proof of address. Many homeowners use a copy of their passport and a recent utility bill.

Guarantees: any guarantees that go along with your property, like a guarantee from the National House Building Guild (NHBC) or a double-glazed windows guarantee.

Planning permission: often, planning permission is required if you've altered your house - like adding an extension or outbuilding.

Building regulations: if your home has been built, extended or renovated, typically you need to be able to provide a building regulations certificate of completion.

Covenant consent: this document describes a requirement to get consent before doing something with the property - like building an extension, or paint the home a different colour. (This is not planning permission or building regulations)

Third-party notices

Mortgages or secured loans: you'll need the full account details of any mortgages or secured loans.

Probate or power of attorney: this will more likely be relevant if you're selling a home on behalf of someone else.

Energy Performance Certificate (EPC): this is a survey by a professional which says how energy efficient your property is. If you use the Conveyan Sale-Ready service, they can arrange an EPC for you.

Additional documents for leasehold properties:

Contact details of Landlord/Management Company

Share or membership certificate

Latest service charge and ground rent receipts

Up-to-date buildings insurance

A smoother sale from start to finish

When you instruct a solicitor, they'll also provide a few forms you need to complete. When you return these forms and they have any of the above documents your property requires, your solicitor will be able to request land registry documents, prepare redemption statements for any mortgages and prepare the draft contract. That's why we always suggest finding your lawyer early on in the process of selling your house. It's also why we suggest the Sale-Ready Service from Conveyan - you will be prepared earlier in the process and your solicitor will be able to submit the contract on the same day an offer is accepted.

Conveyan is a panel of solicitors hand-picked for their previous success on Foxtons cases as well as for speed, expertise and efficiency. These solicitors work on a fixed fee, with a no-sale, no-fee policy. If you choose Conveyan, you will have a one-on-one relationship with a solicitor who specialises in your type of property sale, and have access to 24-hour case tracking and real-time updates. They all come highly recommended and have been tried and tested by consumers, estate agents and mortgage brokers alike.

Foxtons newsLegislationSelling

Disclaimer

Foxtons Group plc published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
