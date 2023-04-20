Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foxtons Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXT   GB00BCKFY513

FOXTONS GROUP PLC

(FOXT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:13:20 2023-04-20 am EDT
37.98 GBX   -0.07%
07:18aFoxtons achieves 10% rise in quarterly revenue
AN
06:29aOil Reverses Almost All Gains That Followed Saudi-Led Cuts
DJ
04:47aFTSE 100 Falls on Weaker Miners, Packaging Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foxtons achieves 10% rise in quarterly revenue

04/20/2023 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Foxtons Group PLC - London-based estate agency - For the quarter ended on March 31, group revenue is GBP32.9 million, up 10% from GBP30.0 million a year earlier. Lettings revenue is GBP22.8 million, up 27% from GBP17.9 million, whereas Sales revenue is GBP8.1 million, down 16% from GBP9.6 million a year earlier. Financial Services revenue decreases by 18% to GBP2.0 million from GBP2.4 million. Says the decrease in Financial Services is against a backdrop of lower sales market activity, "investment in adviser capacity supported marginally higher volumes, particularly from refinance customers".

Chief Executive Officer Guy Gittins says: "We delivered good year-on-year growth in the first quarter, reflecting strong growth in our resilient Lettings business as operational improvements and high levels of tenant demand drove strong organic revenue growth, supplemented by incremental revenues from acquisitions. As expected, Sales and Financial Services revenues were lower year-on-year, reflecting the lower under-offer pipeline at the start of 2023 and volatility in the mortgage market. Over the course of the quarter, operational improvements and increasing levels of buyer demand, meant we have made good progress in rebuilding the under-offer sales pipeline."

Current stock price: 37.76 pence each

12-month change: down 18%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about FOXTONS GROUP PLC
07:18aFoxtons achieves 10% rise in quarterly revenue
AN
06:29aOil Reverses Almost All Gains That Followed Saudi-Led Cuts
DJ
04:47aFTSE 100 Falls on Weaker Miners, Packaging Stocks
DJ
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Mixed Asia, US Losses
DJ
03/28Transcript : Foxtons Group plc - Special Call
CI
03/23London renters coughing up £570 a week as homes supply dwindles
AQ
03/15First-time Home Buyer Guide : how to get on the London property ladder
PU
03/08Foxtons Chair Nigel Rich buys 250,000 shares after results
AN
03/08Now even Foxtons tells young Londoners to look further afield for a house
AQ
03/07FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% on Powell's Hawkish Remarks
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOXTONS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 138 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2023 7,23 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
Net cash 2023 4,10 M 5,10 M 5,10 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 115 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Foxtons Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOXTONS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 38,00 GBX
Average target price 54,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy Gittins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Hough Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Chairman
Sheena Mackay Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan James Giles Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOXTONS GROUP PLC27.95%143
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.95%25 195
VONOVIA SE-12.28%16 850
VINHOMES5.00%9 333
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.80%9 067
VINGROUP-2.23%8 299
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer